If aliens, Elvis and Marie Antoinette opened a diner, it might look like Dots. The walls are lined with black-and-white damask wallpaper, oil paintings of Elizabethan royalty, screenshots of Spock, and Warhol prints. The crowd is just as diverse. Here, Rocky Horror fans from the neighboring Clinton Street Theater mix with burly men in Harley vests. Stepping into the red light of Dots is like going down Alice's rabbit hole. It's a '50s-style diner with a killer bacon bleu cheeseburger. It's a dandy's lounge with potent lemon drops. It's a gutter-punk hang with no-nonsense bartenders. Come as you are.