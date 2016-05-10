Once a withering lounge attached to a de facto extended care facility whose name described furnishings and patrons alike, the Driftwood Room has been reborn as a windowless jewel box of luxe tippling that lures a cosmopolitan array of visiting guests, West Hills dowagers, and genteel bohemians sniffing happy-hour bargains like half-price Champagne cocktails, in one of the few bars in Portland that has bothered to make such things into a house specialty alongside flights of Manhattans. Imagine…a world of tiny Manhattans in dim light.
Happy hour: 4-6 pm and 9:30 pm-close daily. Half-priced Champagne cocktails, food specials.
Entertainment: Trying to find your reading glasses.
729 SW 15th Ave., 503-820-2076, hoteldeluxeportland.com. 2-11:30 pm Monday-Thursday, 2 pm-12:30 am Friday, noon-12:30 am Saturday, noon-11:30 pm Sunday.
