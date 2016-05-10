Once a withering lounge attached to a de facto extended care facility whose name described furnishings and patrons alike, the Driftwood Room has been reborn as a windowless jewel box of luxe tippling that lures a cosmopolitan array of visiting guests, West Hills dowagers, and genteel bohemians sniffing happy-hour bargains like half-price Champagne cocktails, in one of the few bars in Portland that has bothered to make such things into a house specialty alongside flights of Manhattans. Imagine…a world of tiny Manhattans in dim light.