Nat's is a taphouse—serving only Reverend Nat's ciders. But as it turns out, this means the little bar at the edge of its warehouse space has every bit as much variety, interest and selection as just about any cider bar, with plenty of rare ciders that never make their way out the doors. There are few bars in the city that reward a check-in as consistently as Nat's does: There's always something new. And around the corner, you can pick up a Sizzle Pie pizza that's either gluten-free or not. Hell, it's their delivery hub, so if you're truly lazy you can ask them to walk it around the building.