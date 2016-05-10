The "Handy Slut," a 92-year-old purple box on Sandy, was once a dark, charmless place—a landmark only because of its age—but when Marcus Archambeault and Warren Boothby bought it, Portland preemptively grumbled they'd ruin it. They didn't. They did the sort of rearrangement a mother might give her son's bedroom after he finally moves out: scrub the stink out of the carpets, move some furniture around, and open a damn window. And now that the paint has been cleaned off the glass bricks at the rear end of the building, you can actually see it: the vintage beer schwag; the Playboy pinball machine; the pool table with lion heads carved into the corners; the awesome Al Hirschfeld wallpaper, now prominently displayed. Once the sort of dive where Don Draper would go to drink himself to death, it could now be his rec room.
Happy hour: 2-7 pm Monday-Friday, 2 pm-close Sunday. 50 cents off pints and wells, $1 off wines.
Entertainment: Pool, video poker, pinball, vending machine with He-Man riding a chicken.
1430 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-235-7972. 2 pm-2:30 am Monday-Friday, 10:30 am-2:30 am Saturday-Sunday.
