The "Handy Slut," a 92-year-old purple box on Sandy, was once a dark, charmless place—a landmark only because of its age—but when Marcus Archambeault and Warren Boothby bought it, Portland preemptively grumbled they'd ruin it. They didn't. They did the sort of rearrangement a mother might give her son's bedroom after he finally moves out: scrub the stink out of the carpets, move some furniture around, and open a damn window. And now that the paint has been cleaned off the glass bricks at the rear end of the building, you can actually see it: the vintage beer schwag; the Playboy pinball machine; the pool table with lion heads carved into the corners; the awesome Al Hirschfeld wallpaper, now prominently displayed. Once the sort of dive where Don Draper would go to drink himself to death, it could now be his rec room.