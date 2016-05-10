Is it possible for the city's best-loved wine bar to be underrated? Not only has Tom Monroe and Kate Norris' wine collective been an incubator for some of the best wines in town—including, especially, the co-founders' own Division mark, which has deservedly caught the national eye—but the bar itself is a worthy showcase for THEM. Chef Althea Grey Potter offers up inventive dishes like a bold-flavored carrot-harissa-chickpea plate startlingly attentive to texture ($12). Meanwhile, the much-recommended "surprise" wine flight ($14) is equally likely to tap a lovely Basque Txakolina as it is a lovely first vintage chard from natural wine up-and-comer Statera, and a truly singular syrah from Norris' own Gamine imprint. The only problem you're likely to encounter regularly at the cozy Division Street wine bar is finding a seat.