Depending on what's playing on the four drop-down flat-screens, you'll find either rambunctious basketball fans or spectacle-clad art majors packed into Century's sloping, wooden bleacher-style booths. The ability to draw diverse crowds is thanks to its willingness to trade sports for alternative programming like obscure cinema when it hosts Church of Film every Monday, as well as the occasional DJ night, salsa dancing session or screening of Ru Paul's Drag Race. Windowed garage doors lining the front room open up to an outdoor fire pit and a rooftop patio that's a popular hangout when the sun finally appears. In a uniquely Portland hybridization of fad and pub food, Century's menu includes vegan takes on greasy bar classics, like an Impossible Burger ($12) and animal-free chicken strips ($8). House cocktails range from $8 to $11, but when you're plopped in front of the big screens or crammed in on a Friday when line-out-the-door club mode is engaged, stick with one of Century's seven rotating drafts ($6) or a tallboy of Tecate ($4).