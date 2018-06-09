Since former BeerMongers buyer Jim Bonomo took over its taps in the fall of 2016, Tin Bucket has quickly earned best-in-class status. This glistening wood and glass beer hall at the base of one of North Williams' many mixed-use buildings is a testament to the importance of a balanced list, and even though Bonomo wields authority over a staggering 40 taps, it's rare that even the most left-of-center beer geek will feel left out here. Looking for a hazy IPA from hot new Camas, Wash., brewery Grains of Wrath? Tin Bucket has it. How about a bourbon barrel-aged stout from legendary Michigan brewery Founders? Bonomo is on it. If his ability to pick out the goodies from otherwise ho-hum breweries seems rare, even rarer is a beer that feels out of place and uninteresting next to such curios. Simply put, even the "worst" beer on Tin Bucket's list would easily be the best at your creaky neighborhood boozer. Hell, if you live anywhere near Tin Bucket, there's a good chance that's what it is already.