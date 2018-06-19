1. Little Beast
3412 SE Division St., 503-820-7721, littlebeastbrewing.com.
A welcome respite from a New Portland beer scene overcrowded with garage doors and concrete, Little Beast is a retooled yellow bungalow with 16 taps, a smattering of indoor seating and a massive half-covered outdoor area that serves as the liquor-licensed front yard you never had, complete with blankets for picnic-style drinking on the lawn.
2. Bargarten
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, 503-809-2437, bargarten.com.
The environment at this German pub is as vibrant as the bold blue accents taken from the Bavarian lozenges adorning the space. Beers seem to come in three sizes: Big Gulp, Super Big Gulp and Boot.
3. Level Beer
5211 NE 148th Ave., 503-714-1222.
Housed in a former produce market, Level has made excellent use of an old greenhouse by turning it into the outer eastside's finest drinking porch.
4. The Fixin' To
8218 N Lombard St., 503-477-4995, thefixinto.com.
The St. Johns fixture has always been a great, homey dive. But two years after building a venue on an empty lot behind the bar, it has become a cornerstone of Portland's indie music scene.
5. Les Caves
1719 NE Alberta St., lescavespdx.com.
Through an alley off Alberta and down a flight of stairs, you'll find one of the city's friendliest and best-stocked wine bars. Les Caves has the vibe of a cozy, subterranean lodge—perfect for hiding out during the summer heat wave, which should be hitting right about…now.
Comments