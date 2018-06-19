1. Little Beast

3412 SE Division St., 503-820-7721, littlebeastbrewing.com.

(Emily Joan Greene)
A welcome respite from a New Portland beer scene overcrowded with garage doors and concrete, Little Beast is a retooled yellow bungalow with 16 taps, a smattering of indoor seating and a massive half-covered outdoor area that serves as the liquor-licensed front yard you never had, complete with blankets for picnic-style drinking on the lawn.

2. Bargarten

2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, 503-809-2437, bargarten.com.

(Liz Allan)
The environment at this German pub is as vibrant as the bold blue accents taken from the Bavarian lozenges adorning the space. Beers seem to come in three sizes: Big Gulp, Super Big Gulp and Boot.

3. Level Beer

5211 NE 148th Ave., 503-714-1222.

(Carleigh Oeth)
Housed in a former produce market, Level has made excellent use of an old greenhouse by turning it into the outer eastside's finest drinking porch.

4. The Fixin' To

8218 N Lombard St., 503-477-4995, thefixinto.com.

(Thomas Teal)
The St. Johns fixture has always been a great, homey dive. But two years after building a venue on an empty lot behind the bar, it has become a cornerstone of Portland's indie music scene.

5. Les Caves

1719 NE Alberta St., lescavespdx.com.

(Thomas Teal)
Through an alley off Alberta and down a flight of stairs, you'll find one of the city's friendliest and best-stocked wine bars. Les Caves has the vibe of a cozy, subterranean lodge—perfect for hiding out during the summer heat wave, which should be hitting right about…now.