A little more than two years after the Abbey Bar & Bottle Shop opened on Northwest 23rd Avenue, the business has quietly closed.
Though the marquee above the entrance is still up, a sign on the papered-over glass on the front door seems to be the only public announcement that the place has shuttered. The notice also points customers to the Abbey's original location on Northwest 21st Avenue, where you'll still be able to find parading pink elephants on Delirium Tremens bottles, Cantillon and other Belgian and Belgian-style beers.
"It's just sort of a tale of two leases," says Luke Leek, a bartender at the Northwest 21st Avenue location. "One was up, so it made sense to consolidate."
No mention was made about the fate of the second shop on social media. Now the Northwest 23rd location has been scrubbed from the Abbey's website and Facebook page.
Leek hadn't yet heard what might move into the Northwest 23rd space, which is next door to Lompoc Tavern. Last Friday, Lompoc owner Jerry Fechter announced the brewery was letting go of the company's original brewpub. The last drinks will be served Sept. 26. Ankeny Tap & Table is set to take over the lease.
