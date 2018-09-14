The next big change came in 2012 when the building was sold and razed to make room for a mixed-use complex. It was never really the same after that, though—once a dark, dingy shack where one could hunker down in peace with a pint, the New New Old Lompoc was a little too bright, a little too sleek and tended to attract a different type of condo-dwelling beer drinker when it reopened a year later and the regulars moved elsewhere.