It's hard to walk into Wedgehead and not feel the pangs of loss associated with the abrupt shuttering of legendary punk hang the Know, but the warm nostalgia of the retro pinball parlor that's taken its place carries its legacy as well as anyone could ask for. Retro movies that caricature counterculture often feature spiky-haired malcontents crowded around pinball machines, and in that regard, Wedgehead, which was opened last month by local pinball enthusiast Chris Rhodes and Alan Robertson, a former kitchen manager of Bunk Sandwiches, does well as the former occupant's successor. The layout is roomy and easy to navigate, and you'll rarely wait in line to enjoy a few plays of kitschy Gottlieb classics like Tropic Isle, Alien Star or, our favorite, Target Alpha. The X factor at Wedgehead is the kitchen, which serves a no-nonsense menu filled with shareables like wings ($8), a killer plate of underpriced nachos ($6) and big, sloppy burgers like the Dangerfield ($12), which features smoked bacon and Gouda under an ocean of sweet and smoky barbecue sauce. As simple as they are, the real attraction at Wedgehead is the fries ($5 for a side), which are coarse-cut and come with an addictive curry ketchup that may be the only housemade variety available in town that's an actual upgrade over Heinz. It's the perfect snack for your crew to nosh on while you dump your tip money into the popular Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast cabinet, which is probably the most telling capitulation of the irreverent, old-school vibe Wedgehead is aiming for. PETE COTTELL.