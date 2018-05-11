After getting priced out of the Alberta neighborhood, its home for over a decade, in 2016, the Know moved to 3728 NE Sandy Blvd., into the building that previously housed supper club Tony Starlight's and early 2000s music venue Blackbird. In March, a dispute between Stowe and former employees led to a social media backlash against the venue, which had previously been one of Portland's most beloved hubs for underground music.