It's tempting to rechristen Bantam Tavern as Interurban Northwest, but the combination of talent behind each of Bantam's carefully considered facets offers more than enough character to make the bar stand out on its own. There are few places on the westside with a tap list this strong and a kitchen so capable of giving legitimacy to the concept of "elevated bar fare"—the fact that the space is understated enough not to get in its own way will be the real key to its success.