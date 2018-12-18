And you'll definitely pay a premium for any of the cocktails. Of course, it's easier to pick up the tab when your bartender is dressed as Buddy the Elf and just as cheery—ours even belted out a few "falalalalas." Wintry spins on classic concoctions like the Christmapolitan ($14), finished with a spritz of absinthe, were solid. The grapefruit-hued mix tiptoed between sweet and tangy with a pleasing acidic kick thanks to spiced cranberry sauce and lime before ending on the woody notes imparted by a sprig of rosemary slapped by the bartender to wake it up and release the oils.