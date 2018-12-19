1. My Father's Place
523 SE Grand Ave., 503-235-5494, myfathersplacepdx.com. Opens at 6 am.
If you've never started the holiday sharing a pre-dawn shot with the other lonely lushes using the eastside's homiest dive as a surrogate for their actual father's place, have you ever really spent Christmas in Portland? No, you have not.
2. Radio Room
1101 NE Alberta St., 503-287-2346, radioroompdx.com. Opens at 9 am.
The always-open rock-themed bar—which shouldn't be mistaken for a "rocker bar"—has established itself in the past few years as a shelter for holiday orphans in the Alberta Arts District. On Christmas, the dinner menu runs from opening until the food is gone, then switches to happy hour.
3. Bantam Tavern
922 NW 21st Ave., 503-274-9032, bantamtavern.com. Opens 6 pm.
Two of the owners' other bars—Prost and Interurban—are also open, but this cozy middle-class tavern is the newest of the bunch. Nob Hill should be quiet, so it's a great opportunity to check it out if haven't yet, minus the crowds.
Read the full review: With Bantam Tavern, Three Bar Industry Pros Fill an Important Niche on Northwest 21st
4. Prost!
4237 N Mississippi Ave., 503-954-2674, prostportland.com. Opens 6 pm.
Speaking of Prost, the German beer bar is indeed open, and while it won't offer a free dinner as it does for Thanksgiving, at least you can chug a lager out of a glass boot that looks like a stocking.
5. Gracie's
729 SW 15th Ave., 503-222-2171, hoteldeluxeportland.com. Opens 7 am for brunch, 4 pm for dinner.
A couple of years ago, the restaurant at Hotel deLuxe had a hot cocoa bar, which apparently doesn't exist anymore. But the tall ceilings, giant chandeliers and generally ornate atmosphere will still generate warm feelings of nostalgia for anyone who often spent Christmas in fancy hotels.
Comments