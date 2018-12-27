You survived 2018. That deserves a stiff drink—or several.
But if you plan to welcome the New Year with shots or a Champagne toast, the Portland Bureau of Transportation wants to make sure you get home safely. To ensure that happens, they're offering free and discounted rides offered during the holiday.
Starting at 8 pm on Dec. 31, no fare is required on any TriMet bus, MAX or the Portland Streetcar. MAX service has also been extended until 3 am on the Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines, which will run every 30 to 35 minutes. A Red Line shuttle is scheduled to make trips to Portland International Airport until 3:30 am, in case you do something you really regret and need to skip town immediately.
Rideshare and taxi companies are also making it easier to let someone else do the driving. You can get up to $20 off your local cab ride as well as $5 discounts on trips citywide from Lyft and Uber. Coupons are available at dozens of bars and restaurants as well as Portland Fire & Rescue stations.
