Starting at 8 pm on Dec. 31, no fare is required on any TriMet bus, MAX or the Portland Streetcar. MAX service has also been extended until 3 am on the Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines, which will run every 30 to 35 minutes. A Red Line shuttle is scheduled to make trips to Portland International Airport until 3:30 am, in case you do something you really regret and need to skip town immediately.