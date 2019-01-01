Located behind a door with a sign that reads, "Knock knock knock," the Hoxton's Basement Bar (15 NW 4th Ave., 503-770-0500) is a diminutive cocktail lounge that could easily pass as the kind of Lower Manhattan industry hang where chefs like Leach would kick back with a cocktail and salty, hearty snacks after a grueling shift in a bustling kitchen. Ambience is provided by dim overhead bulbs and lamps at each table, and a soundtrack from the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T played below conversation level. It creates something of an aesthetic vacuum where you're likely to ignore pleasant yet understated touches like the embossed wallpaper or the mismatched pillows that line the couches. But it's no detraction from the overall experience, which ends up being a casual speakeasy vibe with a focus on a handful of incredibly flavorful Chinese dishes.