It's the most approachable dish by far, which brings us back to the question of what the big picture really is at La Neta. Is it a hotel bar with a supposed added bonus of a big foodie name attached to it? Will it coast on its high design and steady stream of hotel guests, many of whom are from our southerly neighbor and should know better? Or will it end up as the metaphorical equivalent of Fleetwood Mac's Mirage, the follow-up to Tusk that very little critical reconsideration has been kind to? Until Leach figures out a way to deliver on the promise of a truly exemplary concept that gives diners more than a pretty product with unremarkable flavors, it's best to wait it out.