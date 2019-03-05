The beer bar's subterranean music venue, The Library (3343 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503- 234-6996), is a ramshackle bohemian clubhouse that feels diametrically opposite to the upstairs craft beer emporium in just about every way—especially since the makeshift bar sells only Olympia, Rainier and Hamm's pounders. But co-owner Joe Rodgers had long dreamed of incorporating a concert hall under the taproom, and set about transforming the acupuncture clinic below the bar into a proper venue with a state-of-the-art sound system. The 55-capacity club boasts a PA meant for a room holding 10 times as many, while 3,500 square feet of soundproofing effectively muffles bands amped up to 140 decibels.