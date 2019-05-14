Sloan's exterior is most notable for the semi tractor protruding from its wall, an odd artifact left over from when Bob Sloan worked for Freightliner and converted the building into a truck factory. What started life as a blue-collar watering hole is now, depending on the night, a lesbian, punk or goth bar—and when the Blazers are on, and winning, it's hard to argue it's not the best sports bar in town.