1. Maui’s
3508 N Williams Ave., 503-282-1611.
The best place to watch Blazers games is a dive bar along the condo canyon of North Williams Avenue. Everything is too dark and lit by a faint, sinister neon glow. Several screens play the game, piping in the home feed through the speakers, and people cheer like they're watching bin Laden die after every made basket. Highly recommended.
2. Century
930 SE Sandy Blvd., 503-446-6418, centurybarpdx.com.
Southeast Portland's most ambitious sports bar isn't just for Blazer fans—it also hosts DJ nights, drag bingo, salsa dancing lessons and obscure arthouse film screenings. But with its four drop-down screens and stadium-style seating, it's about the closest you can get to being in Moda Center without a ticket.
3. Sloan’s Tavern
36 N Russell St., 503-287-2262, sloanstavern.com.
Sloan's exterior is most notable for the semi tractor protruding from its wall, an odd artifact left over from when Bob Sloan worked for Freightliner and converted the building into a truck factory. What started life as a blue-collar watering hole is now, depending on the night, a lesbian, punk or goth bar—and when the Blazers are on, and winning, it's hard to argue it's not the best sports bar in town.
4. Yur’s
717 NW 16th Ave., 503-224-0160, yursbarandgrill.com.
It's easy to attribute the popularity of Yur's to the dearth of comfortable dives in Slabtown, but that would be selling the place short. Beloved by bikers, Blazers fans, construction workers and bougie Alphabet District dwellers alike, it's also home to one of the best scumbag breakfasts in town.
5. Greeley Avenue Bar & Grill
5421 N Greeley Ave., 503-283-0676.
Hidden just down the street from the Adidas campus, the former and current Yorgo's—the sign out front kind of confuses things—is a neighborhood gathering spot where you're almost always guaranteed to find an open table, and the multiple TVs and giant pull-down screen ensure there's not a bad seat in the house. And the pub grub is above average, too.
Comments