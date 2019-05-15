Another long-running Portland brewery is calling it quits.
Columbia River Brewing will serve its final customers today, Wednesday, May 15, after nearly nine years of business. The New School blog was first to report the news.
Columbia River opened in the Hollywood District pub vacated by Laurelwood Brewery, operating on the seven-barrel copper-and-stainless steel system located in the basement. After leaving his corporate gig at Sears, head brewer Rick Burkhardt and his wife, Lynn, almost immediately took over the lease of the turnkey brewing operation.
Columbia River amassed a devoted neighborhood following and even won a silver medal at the World Beer Cup in 2012. The couple thanked their customers in a post on Facebook, but did not elaborate on the decision to shut down.
