The hits just keep coming for the local craft brewing industry.
This morning, Portland's oldest beer maker, BridgePort Brewing, announced that it is pulling the plug on all operations.
Since September, five breweries have either shuttered completely or let go of restaurants or taprooms. BridgePort's closure is perhaps less surprising than Burnside Brewing's sudden landlord lockout last week, given that sales had slumped at the brewing behemoth several years ago and a number of brewery staff were laid off.
While the brewing is ceasing operations effective immediately, unlike most of the previous businesses that abruptly closed, there's still time to raise one more pint to the brewery that broke ground with its then-bold IPA in the mid-'90s—its pub, at 1313 NW Marshall St., will remain open until March 10.
Here is BridgePort's full statement on the closure:
"Dear Friends of BridgePort,
Today we unfortunately announce that the BridgePort Brewery will cease brewing operations effective immediately, while the BridgePort Brew Pub will close effective March 10th, 2019. The decision to close was extremely difficult for all involved. Back in April 2017, declining sales caused the brewery to restructure its operations. However, sales and distribution continued declining in the extremely competitive craft beer market of Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, which resulted in this final decision.
We extend our most sincere thanks and gratitude to our hardworking brewers, pub staff, our suppliers, and sales and marketing team for their dedication to BridgePort over the years. Because of their contributions, BridgePort's enduring legacy as Portland's craft beer pioneer will always be remembered.
We communicated this news earlier today to our employees and all are being provided with comprehensive severance packages.
We would also like to thank you—our BridgePort drinkers, pub customers, and fans—for your loyal support over the past 35 years. We invite you to stop by the pub for one last pint before we close next month. We would love to host you and reminisce one last time.
With our heartfelt appreciation,
The BridgePort Team"
