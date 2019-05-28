In this scenario, those friends are owners Jason and Shira Yovu, who've dug into their personal collection to turn the small space into a living monument to video game history, at least through the late '90s. Vintage TV sets are spread around the room, equipped with everything from an ancient Atari 2600 to a Sega Dreamcast—there's even a lonely TurboGrafx-16 in one corner. Two couches sit in front of big screens for group Mario Kart sessions, while solo visitors can pick up controllers right at the bartop and play on monitors above the servers' heads.