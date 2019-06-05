1. The Toffee Club
1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-254-9518, toffeeclubpdx.com.
This congenial English pub is a hub for all things footie, so naturally, it'll be throwing a World Cup kickoff party, screening the France-South Korea game, along with DJ sets and a FIFA tournament.
2. 4-4-2 Soccer Bar
1739 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-238-3693, 442soccerbar.com.
There are soccer bars, and then there's 4-4-2, which has earned national recognition as one of the best places to watch games in all of America.
3. Mad Greek Deli
1740 E Burnside St., 503-232-0274, madgreekdeli.com.
Late owner Pantelis "Pondo" Kosmas established this Greek cafe-slash-sports bar as a Timbers Army hang, and it remains a great spot for international games as well. They'll have drink specials, and will be raffling off a television either when the U.S. team or wins the cup—whichever comes first.
4. North 45
517 NW 21st Ave., 503-248-6317, north45pub.com.
Soccer is meant to be experienced outdoors, and this Nob Hill staple's large patio screen is the closest you can get to being in the stadium without buying a plane ticket to France.
5. Beulahland
118 NE 28th Ave., 503-235-2794, beulahlandpdx.com.
At a glance, hardcore soccer fans might dismiss Beulahland as a "hipster dive," what with its cheap pints and novelty vending machine, but on game days it's one of the more raucous watching spots in town.
