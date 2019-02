Away Days—a reference to the tradition of die-hard soccer fans traveling to cheer on their team when playing on the road—will offer eight to 10 taps pouring a lineup of beer that could be described as "Europe meets the Northwest." You can expect an IPA to satisfy hopheads, but also a selection of continental classics like a Czech Pilsner. Meanwhile, at Toffee Club itself, across-the-pond favorites like Old Speckled Hen aren't going anywhere—you'll still be able to find those handles next door.