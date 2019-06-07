The signs of a good buzz begin to show back on the bike. Phones come out for selfies—there's more than one tongue sticking out and plenty of "rock on" hand gestures. Pushing onward to the last stop, Loyal Legion, a mail carrier pauses to let us cross the intersection. Her facial expression indicates she's yielded to this ridiculous buggy of drunks before. Too bad. Anybody not on the BrewCyle is missing out on one helluva party.