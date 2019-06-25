In the mood for a brewery that can stun you with both a delicate unfiltered lager and a bold dark beer? Ruse's pleasingly simple helles and oatmeal stout beat Mikkeller's bland Building Blocks and Beer Geek Brekkie, which is perfectly fine but not worth shipping 1,000 miles north from its San Diego brewery when edged out by the abundance of oatmeal coffee brews produced here. I'd point anyone to Breakside or Culmination for a superior IPA—Mikkeller's Ripple Effect had none of the punchy, luscious tropical notes of a citrus-driven version nor enough piney character of the danker take on the style. Instead it was more like sucking on a water-logged stick. The imperial Wicked Sik Spells was similarly thin, but left a copperlike flavor clinging to the tongue. It doesn't help that servings cost $6 to $10 for less than a full pint.