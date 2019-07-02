The cocktail menu has summer in mind, with a list of drinks divided neatly along levels of refreshment. The pair of Spritz Hits are a bit spendy at $12 apiece, but the depth of flavors in Sweeter Hits—which use a hefty dose of peach combier for tartness—earns the price tag. The Key West Daiquiri and the Smoke Everyday (both $10) provide opposing sides of the same coin, with a spicy bite and a smoky finish, respectively. The beer list is small, but the presence of a hazy from Barley Brown's and a Czech Pilsner (both $6) show that Hi-Top's head is in the right place.