The food menu is a fairly standard lineup of savory drinking snacks such as fries ($4) a scotch egg ($7) and a plate of gooey cheese curds that come with an addicting hot honey sauce ($8). You can make a meal out of it with steak frites ($14) or a relatively inexpensive mockup of a cordon bleu ($11), but unless you've gone overboard with the cocktails, you'll probably do just fine without it. The owners would rather have you noshing at Bang Bang, their mostly gluten-free Thai spot next door, anyway.