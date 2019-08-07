Of course, the thing that's missing is that time-worn feeling: The vinyl booths still look fresh out of their cellophane, and while the restroom doors are adorned with goofy black light art—including a urinating alien—the walls inside are just starting to get their first coating of graffiti. But that's what's great about a "new punk bar." The Know was a shithole for so long no one remembers how it got so dingy in the first place. Now, we have a chance to see a place get thrashed in real time.