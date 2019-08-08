Mike Reed, co-owner of Twenty First Avenue Kitchen & Bar just across the street, plans to open a vacation-themed watering hole in the building called R&R. Though the menu is still being nailed down, expect beach-vibe cocktails like Mai Tais and margaritas, along with tacos to sop up the booze. The inside should be as close to your Pinterest-perfect resort as you can imagine in Northwest Portland—porch swings as booths, wood tones and gauzy, flowing white linens.