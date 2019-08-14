Housed in the former Old Salt space, the 32 taps at Oakshire Beer Hall—with a whopping 22 of them pouring beer made in Eugene—provide the Cully neighborhood with a much-needed hub for quality kegs. While it doesn't seat hundreds like many of the famed Bavarian drinking caves its named after, the exposed-wooden-beam chamber is practically vibrating with tipsy energy. It's also the kind of bar where people pay attention to what is in the glass next to them—or even across the room—to help inform their next round. One man started to breeze by my table only to stop in his tracks to admire my taster tray.