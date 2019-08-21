The focus is loosely on liquor, though the company's 11 blends of bourbon, gin and vodka still need to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before they can be unleashed on the general public. But that's fine for now, as the bar churns out some fantastic cocktails, with quality stand-ins like Four Roses bourbon and Aviation Gin. The Paper Plane ($12) employs the former along with Aperol, amaro and lemon juice for a strong summertime treat that still hits like a whiskey drink, while the Bridgetown Revival ($11) blends the latter with orangecello, Cocchi Americano and a Galliano wash for a sweet and pungent respite from standard gin-based fare.