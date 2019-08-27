But, really, why not try them all? You'll find generous pours in a sampler that arrives on a steel tray shaped like the metal flank in the logo. Take your 10-pound drink holster to the hidden patio where blue-and-white umbrellas bloom like flowers across the concrete pad. Though it might appear to be exclusively for the apartments' tenants, the space is open to anyone who's thirsty—though craft beer-adjacent living might motivate you to look into locking down a lease.