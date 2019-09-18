Even if you didn't live near Southeast Division Street, or have much reason to go there, if you visited once, you found your way back. It had a distinct personality, which is different from a theme, though if it had had one, it would have probably been "playfully dystopian." Accoutrements included propaganda posters riffing on Nineteen Eighty-Four, staticky television sets playing old concert footage, and wall-mounted rifles painted with candy stripes. At night, when the lighting went from dusky to dark, it could truly feel like the last pub left on earth.