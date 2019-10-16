1. Bar Diane
2112 NW Irving St., Suite 105, bardiane.com.
Truly great wine bars are defined by a spirit of generosity—generous with knowledge, generous with accessibility, and yes, generous with prices. On all these points, Bar Diane is a major success. It strikes a fine balance as a wine bar that rewards knowledge yet feels accessible and affordable no matter your wine IQ. Nearly every bottle is under $60, save for the smart, concise selection of Champagne and occasional ringers from winemakers like Ridge and Paolo Bea.
2. Baby Ketten Klub
2433 SE Powell Blvd., 503-444-7903, babyketten.com.
After a decade of transience, Portland's cult-favorite karaoke night has put down roots on Southeast Powell. There's a singular joy to reading lyrics off the wood-framed flat screens hung about the bar—and the private rooms designed to accentuate sepia-tinged '70s swank or '80s chrome-chic aesthetics linger as impossibly lovely make-out rooms.
3. Shift Drinks
1200 SW Morrison St., 503-922-3933, shiftdrinkspdx.com.
If you need a quality drink and a simple space that leans more toward the contemplative than the rowdy, Shift Drinks is your spot. The music is good, the menu caters to modest budgeted connoisseurs and rookies looking for "something sparkly" alike, and the snack menu easily makes a satisfying dinner. Speaking of which, the bar just launched its fourth annual Sunday Suppers series, serving free family meals—from beef bourguignon to meatloaf—every other week through June. There's no catch: It really won't cost you a dime.
4. Yen Ha
6820 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-287-3698, yenhapdx.com.
Sure, Baby Ketten was always the hippest karaoke night in down, but weekends at Yen Ha were the drunkest. The owners of Portland's oldest Vietnamese restaurant and bar have announced the business is closing forever Oct. 21, giving you less than a week to get in another acetone-stiff cocktail, a plate of frog legs and a round of "Whole Lotta Love." You'll miss it when it's gone.
5. Muu-Muu’s
612 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-8169, muumuus.net.
Wrapping up a date night? Winding down a birthday party? Muu-Muu's is the dark, old, kinda sexy place at which every downtown bargoer finishes the occasional night. Weeknights are the most fun, with a great happy hour, 3 to 6 pm, with a smoke-filled patio boasting more off-duty bar staff than suburbanites out on the town.
