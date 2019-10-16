If you need a quality drink and a simple space that leans more toward the contemplative than the rowdy, Shift Drinks is your spot. The music is good, the menu caters to modest budgeted connoisseurs and rookies looking for "something sparkly" alike, and the snack menu easily makes a satisfying dinner. Speaking of which, the bar just launched its fourth annual Sunday Suppers series, serving free family meals—from beef bourguignon to meatloaf—every other week through June. There's no catch: It really won't cost you a dime.