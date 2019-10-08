Everything on the well-curated list is available by the half glass, which should honestly be a law. (My half glass of Crémant de Loire was $7 here, which sounds about right.) Nearly every bottle is under $60, save for the smart, concise selection of Champagne and occasional ringers from winemakers like Ridge and Paolo Bea. Bottles are listed by producer, cuvée and grape—in this way, Bar Diane strikes a fine balance as a wine bar that rewards knowledge yet feels accessible and affordable no matter your starting base of wine knowledge.