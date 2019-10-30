Devils Point advertises itself as "Portland's Rock-'n'-Roll Strip Club," though really, it's harder to find a strip club in town that doesn't cater to the rocker crowd. Still, this deep-red cubbyhole leans into the idea harder than most. Dancers are as likely to take the lone stage in beat-up Vans as platform heels, the soundtrack ranges from Pantera to the Sugarcubes, and the bar area is decorated like it's permanently Halloween.