X has several different rooms. There's the front bar, where patrons enter through a door immediately to the left of the stage, a back barroom with another stage, and an elevated VIP area that features its own pole in the midst of individual booths. On the front stage, a slender blonde climbed the pole in a caterpillar crawl to Screamin' Jay Hawkins and the Eagles while a fog machine emitted scented fog.

There's still a residual Bar XV crowd that comes into the club—on our visit, one group of tourists with their shopping bags in hand wandered in and decided to stay. It really isn't trying to have a gimmick beyond "upscale gentlemen's club." Recommended for those who want to split the difference between Portland and Vegas.