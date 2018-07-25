After six years in the Hollywood District, Velo Cult is closing its doors. Starting next month, the combination bike shop, coffeeshop, bar and performance venue will shift to online-only retail.
Founded by Sky Boyer, Velo Cult opened in San Diego in 2006 before moving to Portland six years later. The shop specializes in repairs as well as advanced and custom bike frames. But Velo Cult is mostly known for its hybridization of Portland preoccupations—cycling, craft beer, nightlife and fancy coffee.
Velo Cult also helped launch iconic standup showcase Earthquake Hurricane. Earthquake Hurricane's first edition was held at the store in 2014, when it was hosted by local luminaries, including Bri Pruett and Curtis Cook, who have since moved to LA.
But in 2015, Velo Cult was forced to close its basement theater due to zoning issues and fire code restrictions. The shop continued to host DJ nights and weekly jam sessions continued to host shows on its first floor.
The difficulty of navigating city code is a large reason why the brick-and-mortar is closing. "We ran into problems with the bar in regards to the city, in the end the requirements from the city to keep the bar going are too great for a business like ours to take on," Boyer said in a press release. "We don't own the building so the expense for upgrades and the change to the layout does not make sense."
Velo Cult is hosting a goodbye party this Saturday at 6 pm and will begin liquidating its store on August 1.
