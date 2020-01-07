At the zinc-topped bar inside ground-floor restaurant Dóttir, you'll find house cocktails, aquavits, a wine list, and a wide-ranging list of craft beers, including several from the hotel's own brand. For its Portland outpost, Kex is working with Carsten Haney at Ross Island Brewing, and the range starts with a couple of its Icelandic counterparts. Kølski is the house take on Kölsch, a refreshing, albeit unchallenging, light blond ale. Steroids to Heaven, originally born from a partnership with Denmark's To Øl, will appeal to those looking for a juicy IPA with a touch of earthy English ale character.