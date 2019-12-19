If you've been hoping that Mikkeller would extend it's residency in Portland, then your $6 cinnamon maple hazy IPA-tinged dreams are coming true. The Danish brewer is opening a permanent location next year.
The brewery's Portland pop-up, which launched in June in the former Burnside Brewing space on East Burnside Street, became an instant hit thanks to brewery founder Mikkel Borg Bjergsø's global reputation and Momofuku alum Shaun King's Asian-leaning menu.
The plan was to always keep the temporary space operating until Dec. 31 and explore the possibility of continuing the partnership with ChefStable founder Kurt Huffman, who helped get short-term bar open.
"Now that we've figured out the red tape of owning a brewery in Oregon, we are excited to make Mikkeller Portland something permanent," Bjergsø said in a press release. "This town is fucking awesome. We can't wait to build our Portland team and start making beer."
One person who won't be involved going forward is Shaun King, who, along with his wife, Jamie, are focusing on opening a new restaurant called Bar King in the soon-to-close Trifecta Tavern space. Mikkeller and ChefStable already partnered with a new person to helm the kitchen—the announcement naming that new chef is scheduled to happen in February.
You can expect Mikkeller's eatery to open in spring 2020 and the brewery and retail shop a few months later, barring any major snags.
Comments