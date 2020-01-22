A lot of the food is also extremely salty. That's especially the case with the poutine. As with the nachos, the fake cheese provides some stretchy texture but not much flavor. The gravy is full of enticing, thick chunks of mushroom, but the flavor is more briny than umami. It's a trying amount of sodium to consume for a meal, though washed down with PBR and shared with a friend or two, it'd certainly satiate a bad case of drunchies.