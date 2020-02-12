In Portland, when one brewery closes another usually swiftly takes its place.
That's the case with Grains of Wrath, the heavy-metal themed brewery based in Camas, Wash., which has announced that it's moving into the building that used to house Lompoc Brewing on North Williams Street.
Respected brewmaster Mike Hunsaker, who helped create some of Fat Head's popular IPA recipes in the Pearl District before departing in 2016 to launch his own project in the paper mill town across the river, will bring his hop-driven lineup of beers to Portland and eventually expand offerings to include more lagers and pale ales.
You can also expect the same attention to elevated food. Initially, there will be light fare, as well as liquor, wine and cider to accompany the beer list.
"The Portland market has been a big part of our history due to Mike's time at Fat Head's which has led to a dedicated following of our beer from GoW over the past couple of years," general manager Brendan Greenen said in a press release. "We very much look forward to be able to expand to try to meet the growing demand for the beers we currently make as well as to the opportunity to get a little more creative at the pub in Camas."
Renovations on the property are scheduled to begin soon. The 50-seat bar area, for adults 21 and older, and on-site brewing will launch in late summer.
