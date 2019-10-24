One of Portland's oldest breweries is calling it quits.
A year after shuttering its original brewpub on Northwest 23rd Ave., Lompoc Brewing has announced that it is going out of business completely. The 23-year-old company will close its remaining brewpub locations, 5th Quadrant and Sidebar, both on North Williams Avenue, along with the brewery, at the end of the month.
In a press release, founder Jerry Fechter expressed his gratitude for the support he's received, writing, "What a long, strange trip it's been."
The Old Lompoc Tavern opened in 1993 and began brewing operations three years later under Fechter's direction. Fechter and Don Younger, renowned publican and owner of the legendary Horse Brass Pub, purchased the Northwest neighborhood business in 2000 and renamed it the New Old Lompoc.
Although the company recently let go of two of its properties—along with the New Old Lompoc, the Hedge House on Southeast Division also closed in 2017—it seemed to be on the upswing after winning a gold medal for its Lomporter at the Great American Beer Festival last year.
Oaks Bottom Public House, which is run by Fechter, will continue to operate as its own entity. That's where you'll be able to order all remaining Lompoc beer while it lasts.
Meanwhile, brewmaster Bryan Keilty has already moved to another as-yet-undisclosed brewery. Employees at the affected locations will be offered severance packages, if not relocated to Oaks Bottom.
Lompoc is the latest in a group of original Portland breweries to shutdown. Over the last year, the city lost Alameda Brewing, Bridgeport Brewing and Burnside Brewing, along with the restaurants at both Portland Brewing and Widmer Brothers.
Lompoc's last day in business is Tuesday, Oct. 29. Fechter will hold a final garage sale Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sidebar, where you can snatch up vintage Lompoc bottles, glassware and other swag.
