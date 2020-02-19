1. Palomar
959 SE Division St., No. 100, 971-266-8276, barpalomar.com.
A reflection of owner Ricky Gomez's Cuban American heritage and his hometown of New Orleans, Palomar doesn't look like many other Portland bars, nor does it taste like any. The drink menu is full of piña coladas, daiquiris and all things slushy and beachy.
2. Double Dragon
1235 SE Division St., 503-230-8340, doubledragonpdx.com.
Double Dragon has the quintessential, cutesy Portland patio, which is probably why it's almost always buzzing. The loosely Vietnamese spot also features a stellar happy hour—score two bucks off satisfying rice bowls, banh mi and house cocktails, most of which are reasonably priced at $10.
3. Landmark Saloon
4847 SE Division St., 503-894-8132, landmarksaloon.com.
At this point, Landmark Saloon is the last true country bar in Portland proper. Prepare for live honky-tonk: Stretch out on the back patio and sidle up to the horseshoe pit for some good, old-fashioned fun.
4. Oui! Wine Bar + Restaurant at Southeast Wine Collective
2425 SE 35th Place, 503-208-2061, sewinecollective.com/oui-wine-bar-restaurant.
Not content to limit itself to a working winery, Southeast Wine Collective's adjoining wine bar has some of the city's best wine bar food (those deviled eggs!) and a clever wine list featuring dozens of options made right down the hall.
5. Reel M Inn
2430 SE Division St., 503-231-3880.
Demolish every other restaurant and bar on Southeast Division, but take away Reel M Inn and, goddamn it, we riot. In a part of town gone numb to development, the fried chicken at this tiny, graffiti-stained, incongruously nautical-themed dive is worth fighting for.
Comments