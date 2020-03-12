Performing arts venues are halting events across the city, and now smaller businesses in the service industry are closing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apex Bar, on Southeast Division Street, announced on its Instagram account this morning that it was temporarily suspending business in order to slow the pandemic and prioritize the wellness of its staff and customers.
"We are taking this pandemic very seriously and want to do our part in stopping the spread," the post stated. "Please do your part as well to reduce the negative impacts of the coronavirus in our state. Wash your hands thoroughly and often and practice social distancing to reduce the transmission rate."
The owners have not set a reopening date, simply saying they'll wait until it is safe.
Apex isn't alone in taking precautions by shuttering and hunkering down. McMinnville-based Heater Allen Brewing will stop serving customers in its taproom until April 10.
"While we view the risk of infection/transmission as being very low, the result of a COVID-19 diagnosis within the brewery staff would be very harmful to our ongoing viability," the brewery wrote in a post on its Facebook page. "This was a difficult decision, but one that we feel is the best interest of the brewery over the long term."
Beer is still available to purchase to-go from the brewery 8 am-4 pm Monday-Friday. Heater Allen's website also has an up-to-date list of retailers that carry its product.
