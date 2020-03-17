Social distancing be damned—Portland will not go without its strippers, even during a global pandemic.
Lucky Devil Lounge is bringing its dancers to your door with a new food delivery service it's calling—wait for it—"Boober Eats."
"I originally did it at first as a joke," says club owner Shon Boulden, "and it got 150 shares on Facebook—like nothing we've ever had before. So I was like, 'Well shit, why don't we just try to do this?'"
Lucky Devil has a full food menu and non-alcoholic drinks, like ginger beer and Red Bull, available for delivery. The process is similar to many the home drop-off systems that have sprung up overnight as a way for restaurants and breweries to continue operating during the health crisis: Simply peruse the menu online, give the business a call and place your order.
The twist comes when your food shows up. Instead of being greeted a harried driver in jeans and a hoodie, your meal is hand-delivered by two dancers.
"They'll wear pasties and booty shorts, drop off the food, dance for a second and then we'll move along," Boulden says. "We'll still stay a reasonable distance back. They have Lysol as well."
If you'd like to record this bizarre slice-of-life moment that's about as Portland as things can get in a pandemic, the strippers will also pose for photos.
The transition not only helps keep Lucky Devil's performers working—Boulden pulled the plug at his venue last night following Gov. Kate Brown's order—but also other employees: guards are now driving and providing security at each drop.
And even though it just launched, the service seems to be a hit.
"We're getting orders right now from Vancouver to Tigard," Boulden says. "It's pretty crazy. We've got a whole team of people ready to deliver food and some cheer."
