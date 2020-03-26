You can't go to a bar right now, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the bar into your home. Here, Ray Morrone, owner of the Liquor Store on Southeast Belmont Street, offers recipes for some easy, high-quality cocktails you can make right in your kitchen.
Hope Sprigs Eternal
- 1½ ounces gin
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- ½ ounce rosemary-infused simple syrup*
- Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice.
- Shake and strain into a coupe or martini glass
- Garnish with a fresh sprig of rosemary.
*For rosemary simple syrup, add equal parts sugar, water and six sprigs of rosemary. Bring to a boil, simmer for 10 minutes, strain and let cool.
Good to the Berry End Bramble
- 2 ounces silver rum
- 1 ounces lemon juice
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- ½ ounce blackberry puree
- Crush ice in a food processor, blender or clean cheese cloth with a hammer.
- Add rum, lemon juice and simply syrup to a chilled glass.
- Add crushed ice and float the blackberry puree garnish with fresh berries.
The Stir Crazy Manhattan
- 2 ounces bourbon whiskey
- ½ ounce sweet vermouth
- 1 dash Scrappy’s chocolate and aromatic bitters
- Add all ingredients in a glass mixing vessel.
- Stir with a bar spoon until chilled.
- Strain into a chilled martini glass.
- Garnish with a cherry.
The Cucumber Quarantine Smash
- 2 ounces vodka
- 1 ounce lime juice
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- Fresh cucumber slices
- Muddle fresh cucumber slices in a mixing vessel.
- Add vodka, lime and simple syrup.
- Shake and strain.
- Serve with cucumber slices as garnish.
Orange You a Little Glad You’re Not at Work?
- 2 ounces tequila
- 1 ounce lime juice
- 1 ounce orange juice
- ½ ounce simple syrup
- ½ ounce grenadine
- Add tequila, lime juice, orange juice and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker.
- Shake and strain over fresh ice into your favorite glass.
- Float grenadine on top.
- Garnish with an orange slice and berries.
Comments