TopWire's 10 rotating taps exclusively feature batches made with Crosby's hops. On opening weekend, that included pFriem's Jammy Pale Ale and a smooth double IPA called When Is the Future by Dallas' Celestial Beerworks. The selection is evocative of the brewfest experience: There's likely to be something you've had before and want to order again as well as something you've never tried but would very much like to.